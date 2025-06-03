Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,574 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.44% of Adient worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 816,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 449,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 757.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

