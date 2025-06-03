AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.47. 5,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

