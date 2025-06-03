Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 372,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 155,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Algoma Steel Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.53%.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Senior Officer Michael Moraca bought 3,800 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,716.00. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

