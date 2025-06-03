Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.17% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 206,603 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

