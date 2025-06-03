Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.