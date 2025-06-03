Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

