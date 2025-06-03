Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

