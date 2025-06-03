Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by FACT Capital LP

FACT Capital LP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of FACT Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FACT Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

