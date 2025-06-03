Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

