Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,433 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amentum worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amentum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Amentum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM).

