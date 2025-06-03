Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.