Apparel Stocks To Research – May 31st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Honeywell International, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the inventory of clothing and fashion accessories that retailers, wholesalers or manufacturers hold for sale or distribution. This includes items in various sizes, styles and seasonal collections awaiting purchase by consumers. Effective management of apparel stocks helps businesses minimize overstock risks, optimize turnover and respond rapidly to changing fashion trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $40.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $983.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.34. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $788.20 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,929,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $224.85. 8,299,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.32. The company has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $96.73. 17,167,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,094,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

