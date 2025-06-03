Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Receives $7.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko
Arko Stock Down 3.5%
ARKO stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. Arko has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Arko Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.
