Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 211,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,281 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 61,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

