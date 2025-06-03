Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 793.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATAT. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

