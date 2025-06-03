Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

