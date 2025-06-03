Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 10,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Banxa Stock Down 18.4%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
