Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 10,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Banxa Stock Down 18.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.