Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 20,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 84,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
