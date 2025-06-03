Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.12 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 92,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 279,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

