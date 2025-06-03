Breed s Hill Capital LLC Acquires 83,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 918.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,042 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.5% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

