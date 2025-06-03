Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

