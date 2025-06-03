Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

