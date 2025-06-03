Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,115,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,039,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 288,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,649 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

