Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Centene by 1,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centene by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,770,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Centene stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

