Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,113.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

