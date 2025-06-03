Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6%
DMAT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,195.51 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
