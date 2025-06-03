Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DMAT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,195.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.