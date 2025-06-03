Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $150,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

