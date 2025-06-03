ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COFS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.56.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.06%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

