Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,765 shares of company stock worth $11,821,881 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

