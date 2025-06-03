Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after buying an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after buying an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 2.0%

CIEN opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $443,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,534,199.82. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.