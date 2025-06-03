Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 14,953 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTRE. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTRE stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

