Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer data storage and management services over the internet rather than on local servers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of cloud computing, which relies on remote data centers to host, back up, and secure digital information. Performance of cloud storage stocks often correlates with demand for scalable, on-demand storage solutions across enterprises and consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,040. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 950,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $105.76 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 316,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

