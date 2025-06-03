Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

CMTL opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 48.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

