CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Position Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Trading Down 2.5%

CONMED stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $78.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

