Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.