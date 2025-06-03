Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

