Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 602,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Costamare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Stock Up 0.2%

CMRE opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.