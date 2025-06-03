CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.22 and traded as high as $191.24. CRA International shares last traded at $190.53, with a volume of 102,864 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

CRA International Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,545 shares in the company, valued at $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $333,392.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,692.13. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,600,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

