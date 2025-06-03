Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.44. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 46,853 shares trading hands.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

