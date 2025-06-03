Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 49,566 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.