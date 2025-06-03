Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 49,566 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Cardiff Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
