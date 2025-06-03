Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 173,849 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 890.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 714,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.20. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The business had revenue of $109.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Century Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

