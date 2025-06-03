Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 3,337 Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

