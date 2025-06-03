Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 2.6%

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,560,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,640,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,874,452.16. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock worth $26,269,057. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

