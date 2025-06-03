Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARTV stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artiva Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

