Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 31st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize digital content and services—everything from streaming platforms and social networks to online advertising firms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth in internet-based media consumption and digital‐advertising revenues. Their performance typically tracks user growth, engagement metrics and trends in ad spending across online channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,187,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,201. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,456. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.10 and a 200-day moving average of $428.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Stories