DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after buying an additional 378,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

