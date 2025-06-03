Ecommerce Stocks To Research – June 1st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online, operating digital marketplaces, or providing the technology and infrastructure that enable online transactions. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of internet-based retail and digital commerce. Their performance often reflects trends in consumer spending, technological innovation, and shifts toward online shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.02. 6,317,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,086.69. 360,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,022.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,059.55.

