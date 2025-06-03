Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – May 31st

Tesla, CarMax, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or support the production of electric vehicles and related technologies. These can include automakers, battery producers and charging‐infrastructure providers. Investors use EV stocks to gain exposure to the transition toward cleaner transportation, with performance driven by factors such as technological advances, government incentives and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.09. 122,996,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.95. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

CarMax stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.43. 13,812,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. CarMax has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 40,055,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Recommended Stories