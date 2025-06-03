Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.92 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 115.17 ($1.56). Approximately 14,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.18 ($1.55).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.49. The firm has a market cap of £103.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

