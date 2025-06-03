Energy Stocks Worth Watching – May 31st

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Analog Devices, Palo Alto Networks, and Linde are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and electricity (including renewables). Investors in these stocks gain equity ownership in firms whose revenues and share prices often move with underlying energy supply, demand and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $9.34 on Friday, hitting $349.09. 122,996,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average is $333.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.23.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.08. 28,636,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,602,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,777. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $489.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.23.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.99. 10,922,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

